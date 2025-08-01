Jalsa Salana UK 2025

- Advertisement -

‘Guidance for the Attendees of Jalsa Salana (Annual Convention)’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that today, the Jalsa Salana (Annual Convention) UK will commence.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as) stated that this Convention is of great importance, as it contains programmes for the intellectual, moral and spiritual betterment of the Community. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable everyone to truly benefit from the Jalsa Salana.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would now address the volunteers and attendees of the Jalsa.

Guidance for the Hospitality of Volunteers at Jalsa Salana

His Holiness(aba) said that Islam lays great emphasis on the treatment of guests. The Holy Prophet(sa) instructed to give the due rights to guests. In light of this, the companions would forfeit their own rights in order to tend to their guests. There is a famous incident where the Holy Prophet(sa) assigned a guest to stay at the home of one of his companions. When the companion asked his wife if there was anything to eat at home, she said it was only enough for the children. Hence, they put the children to sleep so that they would not feel hungry, and then the husband and wife sat with their guest in the dark after presenting him food, so he would not realise that they were not eating alongside him. God informed the Holy Prophet(sa) about this, and the next day, the Holy Prophet(sa) said to the companion that the manner in which he had fed his guest that previous night greatly pleased God and made Him laugh.

His Holiness(aba) said that this is the standard of hospitality, and so, those guests of the Promised Messiah(as) who are visiting to attend the Jalsa should be tended to and treated with hospitality and the utmost care. The volunteers should ensure this, and even if they have to hear anything harsh from a guest, they should remain patient while continuing to discharge their duties at the highest level, while exhibiting the highest moral standards.

Hospitality of the Promised Messiah(as)

His Holiness(aba) said that there is a famous incident of the Promised Messiah’s(as) hospitality, which we should not simply enjoy upon hearing but should use to inspire our own treatment of the guests of the Promised Messiah(as). Some guests arrived in Qadian and, upon reaching the Langar Khana (Kitchen of the Promised Messiah(as)), they were met by some workers whose demeanour was not ideal towards them, causing the guests to become upset. And so, they got back on the carriage they had arrived in and left. Upon learning of this, the Promised Messiah(as) became displeased. He quickly left his home without any time to even properly put on his shoes. Nonetheless, he went after the guests on foot and caught up with them after some time. He brought them back with him, saying that they should remain seated in their carriage, and he would accompany them on foot. The guests did not feel this was right and insisted that they also travel on foot. In any case, they returned to Qadian, and the Promised Messiah(as) himself offered to unload their belongings. Already ashamed of their prior behaviour, the workers rushed forward to unload the luggage. Seeing as the guests were from Assam, the Promised Messiah(as) had special arrangements made for their food.

His Holiness(aba) stated that it should be mentioned here that the Promised Messiah(as) instructed that during the Jalsa Salana, one type of food should be cooked at a time, due to the large number of guests.

His Holiness(aba) related another incident of the Promised Messiah’s(as) hospitality, narrated by Mufti Muhammad Sadiq(ra). He states that he visited Qadian and upon his arrival, the Promised Messiah(as) had him sit in the mosque, and said that he would arrange for some food. Mufti Muhammad Sadiq(ra) thought that he would send someone with food, but a few moments later, the Promised Messiah(as) emerged carrying a tray of food himself, which he gave to Mufti Muhammad Sadiq(ra), saying that he would return with some water. This brought tears to Mufti Muhammad Sadiq’s(ra) eyes, seeing his leader treating him with such hospitality.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) taught that all guests should be treated equally, irrespective of their background or where they are from. The guests of the Promised Messiah(as) have come to attend the Jalsa, and so they should be treated with the utmost respect. Similarly, the Promised Messiah(as) expected the highest level of moral standards whilst discharging duties, and there should be an effort to fulfil this expectation of the Promised Messiah(as) even today, by all volunteers, no matter what their duty may be.

His Holiness(aba) said those working in the Langar Khana should ensure to provide enough food for the guests and should cook high quality food. Cleanliness should always be tended to, as the Holy Prophet(sa) said that cleanliness is part of faith. Those on discipline duty should lovingly and carefully encourage guests to attentively listen to the Jalsa proceedings. No matter the duty, all volunteers should strive to fulfil the expectations of the Promised Messiah(as).

His Holiness(aba) said that he also wished to say to the guests that they have come to the Jalsa in order to attend the Jalsa proceedings. Hence, from their perspective, they should not concern themselves with the arrangements of the Jalsa, or whether they are being treated properly or whether a volunteer has spoken in an unbecoming manner. Their only concern should be to obtain spiritual nourishment from the Jalsa Salana and this is what they should strive to achieve. Of course the hosts must strive to fulfil the duties of hospitality; however, at the same time, if guests do find any shortcoming in this regard, then they should overlook it. All those who are working are volunteers and not experts in their fields. There are even youngsters and youth who are performing various duties, with others who are high-ranking professionals in their fields. They have all presented themselves as volunteers to serve the guests of the Promised Messiah(as). When guests overlook any shortcomings, they will be achieving the purpose for which they have come to the Jalsa.

Keeping the Objective of the Jalsa in Mind

His Holiness(aba) said that all guests should be mindful of the purpose of their attending the Jalsa. This can only be done by exhibiting the highest morals and remaining engaged in the remembrance of Allah.

His Holiness(aba) said that after having eaten, guests should not linger in the food hall, as there are many guests that need to be accommodated and need to be given the opportunity to eat. Similarly, guests will be given as much food as they require, however, food should never be wasted. The example of the Promised Messiah(as) is such that once the organisers had forgotten to arrange food for the Promised Messiah(as) and all the food had finished. The Promised Messiah(as) said that he would eat whatever leftover food might be left on the tables. He practically showed that we must not waste any food.

His Holiness(aba) said that both guests and volunteers have the shared goal of intellectual, moral and spiritual reformation. Hence, everyone must come together to fulfil these goals. There could be times, despite best efforts, where there could end up being a shortage of food. In such instances, a statement of the Holy Prophet(sa) should be remembered, when he said that the food for two people can be enough for three, and the food for three people can be enough for four.

His Holiness(aba) said that guests should strive to help create ease for the volunteers. They should clean up after themselves, after they have eaten. If they purchase anything from the bazaar they should dispose of wrappers and other similar things in the trash bins. Similarly, if anyone witnesses anything unbecoming, they should quietly move along whilst seeking God’s forgiveness. With regards, to feeding the children, sometimes their plates are filled whereas. they cannot eat that much, ultimately causing the food to go to waste. Hence, children should be given food in a smaller amount at a time, even if they have to be given food multiple times.

His Holiness(aba) said that when it comes to the proceedings of the Jalsa, the Promised Messiah(as) stated that guests should listen attentively to the speeches, and they should not simply become impressed with oratory skills, rather they should focus on the essence of the message. Every Ahmadi should bear this in mind, that they are here to listen to the proceedings in order to attain the blessings and pleasure of Allah.

Whatever they do should be for the sake of pleasing Allah, and hence, these days especially should be spent in the constant remembrance of Allah. The remembrance of Allah purifies the hearts, and causes one to become the recipient of God’s blessings.

His Holiness(aba) said that these three days can only be beneficial when guests listen to the messages being conveyed and strive to implement them, whilst also remaining engaged in the remembrance of Allah. The Promised Messiah(as) was concerned and said that if these things are not borne in mind and brought into implementation, then there will be no purpose for attending the Jalsa.

His Holiness(aba) said that another purpose for the Jalsa is to increase brotherhood and eliminate any enmity. This is the Islamic atmosphere, hence, the guests must strive to bring about this atmosphere. Similarly, a lofty purpose of the Jalsa is to exhibit the highest morals. Hence, volunteers and guests alike should be vigilant in ensuring that they always exhibit the highest morals.

His Holiness(aba) said that during the Jalsa, wherever someone might be staying, or wherever they might be, including the various mosques, they should always remain mindful of the neighbours and ensure to exhibit the highest moral character. They should obey the rules of the road, even when there is traffic.

His Holiness(aba) said that separate marquees have been allocated for mothers with children. They should ensure not to be talking to one another even in that marquee, but should still attentively listen to the Jalsa proceedings. Many mothers occupy their children so that they remain quietly seated. Sometimes when there is some noise being made and a volunteer requests for there to be silence, this should not be met with an angry response. Similarly, the volunteers themselves should also remain calm and polite.

His Holiness(aba) said that when it comes to parking and the security gates, guests should cooperate with the volunteers in order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. All guests should remain vigilant of their surroundings and report any sort of suspicious activity. Guests should always have their ID cards so they can be checked. Guests should not leave valuables in their tents but should keep them with thmesleves.

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah enable everyone to fully benefit from the Jalsa, obtain its blessings, and upon returning home from the Jalsa, may they have reaped the blessings of Allah the Almighty. May Allah always bless everyone and their progeny, making Ahmadis beneficial in this world. May this movement remain until the end of days.

His Holiness(aba) said that like in previous years, there are various and beneficial exhibitions which guests should visit. There are also new books at the bookstall which guests should visit. During the breaks, guests should not only visit the bazaar, but should also benefit from this spiritual nourishment as well. May Allah enable everyone to do so.