Speech by Mr Sering Modou Njie, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of the celebration of the 26th Anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the Throne

It is with immense honour and deep appreciation that join with you today to commemorate the 26th Anniversary of the Enthronement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco. I do so on behalf of His Excellency President Adama Barrow, the Government and the people of the Republic of The Gambia.

Allow me to convey our heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty the King, the Government, and the friendly people of the Kingdom of Morocco on this momentous occasion. This year’s celebration doesn’t only celebrate His Majesty’s reign, but it also underscores the Kingdom’s continued journey of peace, progress, and partnership.

The Kingdom of Morocco under His Majesty’s wise and visionary leadership has become a pillar of stability and sustainable development in Africa. Through His Majesty’s Royal initiative for Africa, Morocco has taken a prominent role in advancing the socio-economic transformation of the continent. His Majesty’s effort to promote South-South Cooperation, African unity, and pragmatic diplomacy reflect a profound commitment to collective development and shared prosperity.

It will be amiss of me not to acknowledge that the Republic of The Gambia has been a proud beneficiary of this noble vision. From scholarship and technical cooperation, to agriculture health and capacity building, Morocco’s support continues to leave a lasting impact on our national development. The Royal initiatives have not only strengthened institutions but have also built the capacities of our youth and professionals laying a foundation for a brighter and more resilient future.

At the International level, the Kingdom of Morocco remains an active respected voice. Its growing role in global fora from climate diplomacy, peace and security demonstrates the Kingdom’s enduring commitment to multilateralism, regional stability, and inclusive development. Morocco continues to represent a model of engagement that inspires and uplifts the African voice on the World stage.

Today’s event, graciously hosted by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco here in Banjul is yet another testament to the close and cordial relations between our two nations. Our friendship is marked by mutual respect, cultural affinity, and strong political will at the highest level to deepen cooperation. We remain committed to exploring new frontiers in trade, investment, tourism and people to- people exchange for mutual benefit of our countries.

As we celebrate this landmark anniversary, let us reaffirm our shared aspiration for a united, peaceful and prosperous Africa. Let us continue to work together, The Gambia and Morocco, as partners and brothers, to share a better tomorrow for generations to come.

Long live the enduring friendship between the Republic of The Gambia and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Long live His Majesty, King Mohammed VI

Thank you