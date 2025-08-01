Speech by Mr Ahmed Belhadj Chargé d’Affaires of the Kingdom of Morocco in The Gambia On the occasion of the celebration of the 26th Anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the Throne

- Advertisement -

It is with profound distinction that we convene in The Gambia to commemorate the 26th Anniversary of His Majesty King Mohammed VI’s Accession to the Throne. We extend our sincerest gratitude to the distinguished personalities and steadfast friends of Morocco whose presence here embodies the enduring bonds of fellowship that unite us on this important occasion.

This Throne Anniversary provide an annual opportunity to renew the bonds of mutual allegiance and the feelings of affection and loyalty between the King and the people. It is also an opportunity to reflect on where Morocco has achieved, the projects to come, and the challenges is facing.

Under the visionary leadership of HM the King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, Morocco has charted a transformative trajectory. Over 26 years, Morocco has built an advanced, unified and solidarity-based and has achieved strides in economic dynamism, political reform, social advancement, and diplomatic engagement, cementing its role as a beacon of regional stability.

Morocco has also placed human development at its core, ensuring universal access to social protection, and providing direct support to deserving families.

Landmark initiatives span the Green Morocco Plan, Industrial Acceleration Strategy, tourism redevelopment, renewable energy transition, sustainable development frameworks, and digital transformation. As an example, industrial exports have more than doubled since 2014, especially those relating to Morocco’s modern-day global occupations.

Key infrastructure milestones include the transformative Tangier Med Port complex, now one of the Kingdom’s largest economic projects and linked via Africa’s first high-speed rail service to Rabat and Casablanca.

Morocco is making significant investments to modernise its rail network and improve connectivity between the country’s major cities, with expected benefits in terms of travel time, economic development and job creation. In this regard, the current high-speed rail line connecting Tangier to Kenitra will be extended to Marrakesh, covering approximately 430 kilometres. A high-speed rail line will also connect Mohammed V Airport in Casablanca, as well as the Casablanca and Rabat regional express rail networks.

Building on this, Morocco launched the major Dakhla Atlantic Port project, slated for completion in 2028. This dynamic development trajectory continues, underpinning Morocco’s co-hosting of the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

The upcoming hosting of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 World Cup crystallises this national ambition, which places football at the heart of regional development and international influence.

Billions of euros will be invested by 2030, generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs and boosting the national economy.

The success of this vision goes beyond the sporting arena: it contributes to regional development, job creation, infrastructure modernisation and a stronger sense of national identity. In light of these achievements, Morocco now aims to go further: to become an African hub for football training, organisation and excellence.

At international level, Morocco demonstrates steadfast commitment to global cooperation, particularly concerning climate change and planetary preservation. A cornerstone of its foreign policy is dedicated engagement in Africa’s socio-economic development. Through solidarity actions, South-South cooperation, and significant investments fostering sustainable growth, Morocco has played an active continental role for 26 years.

Morocco champions large-scale, long-term African development initiatives, exemplified by His Majesty’s Atlantic Initiatives to facilitate Sahel states’ Atlantic access, fostering multidimensional cooperation for a prosperous, stable Africa.

The strategic Morocco-Nigeria Gas Pipeline project will contribute to the development of 13 African nations, including The Gambia. Furthermore, Morocco invests significantly in Africa’s future through education, hosting over 25,000 students from 47 African countries and providing vocational training to thousands of professionals annually.

The bilateral relationship between Morocco and The Gambia is marked by fraternal ties and a strong, multifaceted partnership, rooted in solidarity and mutual support. The Gambia is a key partner for Morocco within the African Union, Ecowas, and other international fora, where both countries share a common vision for African peace, security and development.

Bilateral engagement intensified last two years with several ministerial visits and the successful 3rd Joint Cooperation Commission in Dakhla, resulting in eleven new agreements, bringing the total to 36 signed agreements. To further enhance economic collaboration, a Morocco-Gambia Business Forum is planned to explore mutual investment opportunities.

We express profound appreciation to the Government of The Gambia for its enduring cooperation and friendship. We are confident that continued joint efforts will realise our shared development vision and elevate our partnership to new heights. Together, we shall transform our shared aspirations into enduring.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sering Modou Njie, on his appointment to this position and wish him every success in his new role.

I would like also to take this opportunity to thank Minister Dr Mamadou Tangara, recently appointed as the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Mali and the Sahel and Head of MISAHEL office, for his efforts and contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between Morocco and The Gambia, while wishing him every success in his new continental mission.

Long live the Kingdom of Morocco!! Long live the Republic of the Gambia!! Long live the Morocco-Gambian brotherhood.

Finally, I invite you to savour the Moroccan cuisine and delights served for you. Enjoy the evening! Thank you for your kind attention.