City of Banjul
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
News

30,000 Covid vaccine doses due today

121
Dr Samateh
By Tabora Bojang

The Standard has been reliably informed that some 30,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Banjul today.

“They [the doses] are arriving at the Banjul airport at 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday),” a senior health official said.

News of the imminent arrival of the vaccine came a day after Unicef announced the arrival of 37,000 syringes in The Gambia. It also came two weeks after the Medicine Control Agency gave the all-clear for the use of the vaccine in The Gambia.

The Gambian health authorities have said that priority will be given to frontline health workers, vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

