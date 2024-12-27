4 Gambians to serve as match officials in Caf inter club qualifiers

- Advertisement -

Four Gambian football officials have been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) as match officials in the forthcoming Champions League and Confederation Cup qualifiers to be played next month.

First Vice President Bakary K. Jammeh is scheduled as Commissioner in the Confederation Cup match between Enyimba of Nigeria and Associacao Black Bulls of Mozambique scheduled for 5 January in Nigeria.

Elsewhere, GFF Referees Association President John Frank Mendy is scheduled as Referees Assessor in the Champions League match between GD Sagrada Esperanca of Angola and Djoliba of Mali scheduled for 5 January in Luanda while Executive Committee Member Mustapha Jallow is also appointed by as Assistant General Coordinator in the Champions League match between Raja Cassablanca of Morocco and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa scheduled for 4 January in Cassablancca Morocco.

Another GFF Executive Committee member, Colonel Musa M Balla Jammeh is appointed Security Officer in the Champions League match between Al Hilai SC of Sudan and Young Africans of Tanzania scheduled for 12 January in Nouakchott, Mauritania.