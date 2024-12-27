FORTUNE FC, MEDINA UNITED TOP LEAGUES AT CHRISTMAS BREAK

- Advertisement -

One-time sensational former champion Fortune FC and Medina United, top the standings in the men’s First Division and Second Division leagues respectively, as the season takes a break for the festive period.

Fortune controls League One following an impressive start to the new season, winning three matches and drawing one, accumulating 10 points.

They are closely followed by Brikama United and newcomers Hart FC, who are both on 8 points.

- Advertisement -

Team Rhino occupies fourth place with 7points, followed by defending champions Real de Banjul, Steve Biko, GAF, and BST Galaxy FC, all with 6 points. Bombada and Falcons followed with 5 points at ninth and tenth places respectively.

Marimoo Pakfood, Hawks FC, and The Gambian Dutch Lions FC are all levelled on 4 points. TMT FC is on two points, Greater Tomorrow, on a solitary point, and Banjul United at the bottom with 0 point but with a game in hand, against Marimoo.

Matches will resume in the first division on Friday, 3rd January 2025.

- Advertisement -

Second Division

Medina United and Kanifing East are levelled on 10 points and occupy first and second positions, respectively. Elite United is one point behind in third place, while Unique Global and Samger are both on 6 points. Baalor Sarr, Suwo Kono, Wagadu and Wallidan , all have 6 points. Latrikunda United, Gunjur United and Essau United are also levelled on 5 points, followed by RS Tallinding on 4 points. Colley Stars are on 3 points, Serekunda FC and Waa Banjul with 2 points GPA and Serekunda United with I point each, complete the 18-team league.

Matches in League Two will resume on Tuesday, 7th January 2025.