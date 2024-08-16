4 Peace Corps Volunteers sworn-in as education trainers

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Peace Corps office has recently sworn in four volunteers as education trainers at a ceremony in Kiang Massembeh, LRR.

The ceremony marks the completion of a 10-week Pre-Service Training (PST) that strives to prepare the trainees for service in their respective communities. During this training, trainees learn to communicate in local languages, gain a deeper understanding of the rich patterns that make up the Gambian culture, and learn to take responsibility for their health and safety as well as their security while in the country.

The four trainees, who will serve in the education sector, are William, Marissa, Scott and Iyana. They have been placed to serve in the North Bank, Central River North and South.

Siiri Morley, the country director of Peace Corps The Gambia, praised the impact of peace corps volunteers on the Gambian society, saying there hav been volunteers in the country since the late 1960s.

“It is truly hard to find anyone in this beautiful country who has not known a PCV.”

Morley added that they could not do this work without the support of the Gambian government and the many communities and families who keep PCs safe. “Time and time again, we witness the importance of your support and care for our volunteers.

“The Peace Corps’ founding mission of promoting world peace and friendship among all countries remains as relevant as ever. The ideals of the Peace Corps are timeless and we are proud to be working in partnership with the Gambian government.”

Her Excellency Sharon Cromer, the United States Ambassador in The Gambia, said: “The Peace Corps both signifies and facilitates true understanding and friendship between the people of The Gambia and the United States of America. We count several former Peace Corps Volunteers among our American staff at the Embassy, and others who continue to heed the call to public service”.

“You are change agents, you are the people who can decide to develop relationships and explore ways in which to make your community a healthier and more productive place. I count on you to help us reach the U.S. and Gambia goals of improving health, agriculture, and the environment across this beautiful country,” she added.

Prof. Pierre Gomez, the Minister of Higher Education, Research Science and Technology who is currently overseeing the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, said Peace Corps are critical in ensuring that children in lower basic and basic cycle levels acquire the necessary skills by the time they reach senior secondary schools.

“It’s worth noting that the peace corps education project which aims to improve literacy and numeracy through the capacity building of teachers to enhance teaching and constantly learning outcomes of students aligns perfectly with the work of the MoBSE’s recent shift towards achieving foundational learning outcomes,” he said.