Jawara Foundation donates patrol vehicle to police

The CEO of GACH Global, Abubakary Jawara, has donated an operational vehicle to the Gambia Police Force.

The donated pickup vehicle was handed over to the Inspector General of Police, Seedy Touray on Wednesday in Banjul.

While handing over the vehicle, CEO Jawara said the gesture was aimed at enhancing the operations of the police and to strengthen their capacity towards protecting the lives and properties of the people.

“We are committed to supporting the Gambia Police Force in addressing the security challenges within the country. The donation is to appreciate, support and thank the police for their services to the country and also encourage them in performing their duties,” he said.

Jawara expressed the foundation’s hope that the vehicle would be put into judicious use and be maintained accordingly.

“The rationale is to help increase police presence in the communities through active and vigorous patrols to reduce crime to its barest minimum to boost investor confidence in the country,” Jawara said. He added that his foundation is apolitical and committed to supporting all well-meaning adventures geared towards national development.

On his part, the Inspector General Police, Seedy Touray, appreciated the gesture and assured them of putting the vehicle into good use.