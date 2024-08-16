Gambia, Senegal solve border tensions

- Advertisement -

Press release

We are pleased to announce the preliminary agreements reached between Gambian and Senegalese officials after a closed-door meeting to address the current border situation. While these points are still under development, we wanted to share the progress made so far:

· Fees for the electronic tracker remains in force. Payment remains the same and all trucks in transit through Gambia are expected to pay.

· Senegal to implement the electronic tracking system as well and later explore possibilities of harmonizing fees with Gambia.

· The 350 trucks currently stranded at both ends of the border to be allowed to pass without payment as a good will gesture from the president to ease the tension at the border.

· Gambia to send a list of goods that are exempted from payment of duty to the Senegalese authorities.

· The period for the Laissez Passe (passavant) for Gambian vehicles entering Senegal has been increased from 10 days to 30 days at a cost of 5000 CFA with allowance for renewal for 15 days for 10,000 CFA.

· In addition, all Senegalese vehicles entering Gambia will also be issued a 30-day Laissez Passé at a cost of 5000CFA and renewable for another 15 days at a cost of 15000 CFA.

· The Laissez passé for vehicles entering Gambia and Passavant for vehicles entering Senegal does not apply for trucks in transit

· Senegalese trucks in transit will only pay electronic tracking service fee, nothing else.

· Gambian trucks in transit to Bissau, Mali and Conakry, using the Senegalese corridor will only be charged for escort fees and nothing else.

· The ferry crossing charges for Senegal’s Dakar Dem Dik and Gambia’s GTSC buses have been restored back to its original price of 63000 CFA.

· Finally, all vehicles, both Gambian and Senegalese, using the bridge have the option to pay in both currencies (Dalasi or CFA) at a fixed rate to be published weekly.

· Goods bought from Senegal for Gambia shall no more be charged the 80,000CFA fee imposed on goods valued at 500,000CFA or above.

Source: MoI