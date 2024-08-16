1 soldier dead, 3 injured in road traffic accident

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia Armed Forces regrets to inform the general public about a Road Traffic Accident which occurred on Thursday 15 August 2024 and involved personnel of the State Guards Battalion posted at Mankamang Kunda.

The soldiers were travelling on a mission on board their vehicle SG00060 when it collided with another commercial vehicle and subsequently somersaulted between Bakadaji and Sareh Sambel in the Upper River Region.

- Advertisement -

The accident led to the death of a Corporal and left 3 other soldiers injured and are admitted at the Basse Medical Facility.

While we pray that Almighty Allah grants the deceased eternal peace, we also wish to pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Meanwhile, President Barrow reacted to the news yesterday: “I am deeply saddened to hear a terrible news from State Guards Battalion. I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the fallen soldier, Corporal Wattara Lamin, died in a car accident, today. My heartfelt sympathy to those injured in this tragic accident, and wishing them a speedy recovery. As we mourn this tragic loss, I sincerely advise all drivers to be cautious while driving.”