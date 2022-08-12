4 soldiers killed in car crash

- Advertisement -

Four Gambian soldiers died in a car crash in Foñi yesterday as they were escorting a backup presidential vehicle to Mankamang-Kunda where President Barrow has started his annual leave.

The soldiers are Kebba Sanneh, Ansumana Danso, Saihou Touray, and Ousman Jobe.

The Standard understands another one, Ndenneh Bahoum, is in a critical condition.

A statement from the Army on the accident, signed by PRO Lieutenant Colonel Lamin K. Sanyang, reads: “The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) High Command regrets to inform the general public of a Road Traffic Accident (RTA) involving its personnel serving in the State Guards Battalion. The accident which involved 5 soldiers who were travelling as part of the rear party of the Presidential Convoy occurred today Thursday 11 August 2022 around Ndemban Village.

According to reports gathered so far, there were several fatalities. However, the Military Police in collaboration with the Gambia Police Forces are investigating the circumstances leading to the cause of the accident. The general public would be duly informed of any developments as the situation unfolds.

We fervently pray for the deceased to rest in eternal peace and for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers.”