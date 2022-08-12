Mayor Bensouda pledges to build biggest library in Gambia worth 45M

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

The Mayor of Kanifing Talib Bensouda has pledged to build the biggest library in The Gambia, worth 45 million dalasis.

Mayor Besouda made these revelations on Tuesday, at the laying of the seven million dalasis foundation stone for the construction of a new market in Tallinding North.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Bensouda pledged to establish the biggest library in the country worth 45 million Dalasis and would be the first library built by the Municipality, and also aimed to enhance children’s education in the KM.

“Next week Thursday, all the students in KM will have a place to study free charge. This will be the first library that will be built by the municipality and it will be bigger than all the libraries in The Gambia. Bigger than the national library, this library will be worth 45 million Dalasis,” the crowd cheered.

He continued: “This is not just a promise the money is already there. We will also establish a radio station for the people in the KMC and where women in the markets would come and lament their troubles.”

According to Bensouda, this will be the second KMC established market in the Tallinding constituency in his term, the first one was worth 3.5 million Dalasis. “This market is worth seven million dalasis and it came because of the hard work of your Ward Councilor Babucarr Mansally.” He added that 1,000 dust bins will also be donated to the Tallinding people.

He said there will be multiple projects before the end of 2022. “These projects include building a pack at the Tallinding Buffa Zone. For children’s playing ground and a standard football playing ground for free of charge.”

Mayor promised to champion the wrestling sports in Tallinding with an initiative called “Mayor’s trophy”, and a prize worth 250,000 will be given to the winners. “KMC will have a wrestling tournament in October and it will be called ‘Mayor’s trophy’ with the price of 250,000 dalasis to the winners,” he said.

The National Assembly member Musa Badjie expressed gratitude and congratulated the Mayor and the Ward Councilor for their achievements.

He added that the initiative is one of a kind and that such a market is needed in Tallinding.