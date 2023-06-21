5 in court for gruesome Palma Rima murder

By Aisha Tamba

Five men accused of attacking, robbing and causing the death of one Muhammed Touray at Palma Rima beach yesterday appeared at the Kanifing High Court.

Baba Camara, Alasan Sowe, Assan Conteh, Modou Lamin Dahaba and Omar Darboe are facing three charges of conspiracy to commit felony, robbery and murder. They are accused of causing the death of Touray by stabbing him with a knife after robbing him in March last year. They denied all charges.

State witness, corporal Lamin Manneh, an investigating officer testified before Justice Isatou Janneh Njie and told the court how he obtained the cautionary and voluntary statements of the first accused Baba Camara.

However, during cross-examination lawyer M Barrow for the first accused challenged the credibility of how the statements were obtained arguing that the independent witness lives near the Kotu Police station.

Counsel Barrow told the witness that his client was beaten at the police station before his statements were taken but the witness denied the allegation.

Lawyer for the 5th accused asked the court to take note of the witness who was also part of the arresting team that arrested the accused persons.