6 charged with possession of cocaine

By Aisha Tamba

Joy Bangura, Alagie Suwara, Junior Vandy Jeremiah Thomas, Alex Thomas, and Omar Fofana yesterday appeared before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing court charged with possession of cocaine.

At yesterday’s sitting, State Counsel L Jarju said the office of the AG, pursuant to section 25 of the constitution, wishes to take over the prosecution of the matter in light of the need for such.

The application for the state to take over the prosecution was granted.

State Counsel L Jarju further applied to the court for a short adjournment date to advise themselves with respect to the matter.

However, the counsel for the accused persons A Fatty objected and pointed out that the first accused person has swollen legs and she is experiencing a discharge as she is pregnant which could be a risk of miscarriage.

With that, Magistrate Jabang ordered for the first accused person Joy Bangura to be given a medical check-up. He adjourned the matter to today for plea-taking and hearing.

Meanwhile, according to their charge sheets Joy Bangura, Alagie Suwara, Junior Vandy Jeremiah Thomas, Alex Thomas and Omar Fofana on 28th September 2022 at Westfield were in possession of 1kg 100grams of cocaine, a prohibited drug, and thereby committed an offense.