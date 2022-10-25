Group calls for prosecution of people who insult tribes

By Oumie Mendy

Operation No To Tribal Insults and Tribalism, a non-partisan movement formed by Gambians from all walks of life, has urged the government to take issues of tribal insults very seriously to avoid potential civil unrest.

Last year, the group requested a private bill to criminalise all forms of insults against tribes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movement’s chairman, Kebba Ceesay, told The Standard that they worry about government’s lack of interest to end tribal insults following a recent incident where a woman recorded a WhatsApp audio to insult Sarahules.

“We seriously condemn these acts of barbaric insults directed at tribes. This is becoming increasingly worrying for us and all well-meaning Gambians,” Ceesay said. He said the government should initiate a bill to criminalise tribal insults. “There should be serious consequences for anybody found wanting to insult tribes. That is the only way such things could be stopped or at least minimised,” he said.

He advised all Gambians to desist from tribal insults.

“We have all seen or heard what happened in Rwanda between tribes that has caused the loss of many lives. We are saying all this because we don’t want anything to jeopardise our peace and stability,” he added.

He said the recent insults directed at the Mandinka and Sarahule tribes are condemnable and dangerous for the peace and stability of the country.

“We must not compromise the precious peace that we continue to enjoy as people. In conclusion, we want to formally appeal to the National Assembly to as a matter of urgency assist us with a Private Member’s Bill that will criminalise all forms of tribal insults because it is very disappointing that tribalism is openly peddled at all levels,” he added.