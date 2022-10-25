Africell wins development award at African Economic Forum

By Lamin Cham

Africell The Gambia on Saturday received a prestigious Development Award at the 15th edition of Economic forum and African Integration Gala held in Dakar Senegal.

The event is organized annually by the Forum of Operators for the Guarantee of Economic Emergence in Africa, FOGECA.

According to the organisers, Africell is being honored for its achievements in the transformation and development of the telecommunication sector in The Gambia.

The award was presented to Waka Jagne, Senior PR and Events mManager who thanked the organisers for the recognition and vowed that Africell as the biggest mobile network in The Gambia will continue to strive for greater development of the telecommunication sector. The award was presented to Waka by the Gambian minister of Digital Economy Mr Ousman Bah, who attended the forum alongside Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara. The forum brought together the main actors of the African economy in particular, the most innovative business leaders, financiers, investors in various fields in order to strengthen intra-African trade and promote investment in Africa. Mr Jagne was accompanied by Muctarr Trinn, senior manager, customer care. They represented CEO Ghanem.