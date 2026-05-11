60 arrested, over 12,000 Ecstasy pills seized  

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By Olimatou Coker

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) recently seized over 12,000 pills of ecstasy, 73 bundles of suspected Cannabis sativa, and other types of prohibited and controlled drugs.

The arrests were made as part of the agency’s strategic initiatives aimed at curbing drug dealing, trafficking, and abuse.

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Updating The Standard on the recent development, DLEAG Spokesman Dawda Sanyang said 60 suspects were arrested during the operation including 57 Gambians, 2 Senegalese nationals, and a Sierra Leonean. Fifty-eight of them are male including one minor.

Sanyang explained: “Thirty-six of the accused persons were arrested in the West Coast Region; 20 in the Kanifing Municipality; two in the Central River Region; one in the Lower River Region, and one in the North Bank Region, respectively. The arrests were made between 23rd April and 7th May. The arrests were made in places like Brikama, Kololi, Busumbala, Bakau, Bundung, Tanji, Wellingara, Barra Ferry Terminal, and Bulock checkpoint. During the operations, Cannabis sativa, Cannabis resin (hashish), Cannabis ruderalis (skunk), Ecstasy pills, Kush, Molly, cocaine and crack were seized.”

Sanyang disclosed that 7,081 Ecstasy pills were arrested from a 30-year-old Ousman Demba, 27-year-old Sait Jobe and 30-year-old Saffie Sanyang on 3rd May and 4,920 Ecstasy pills from 41-year-old Kemo Drammeh of Bakoteh on 30th April.

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With regard to the cannabis, he said parcels, wraps and bags were found with suspects on motorcycles and private vehicles.

He lamented that the majority of arrests involved young adults between 18 and 31 years.

“Several suspects were arrested at checkpoints and ferry terminals, suggesting intensified security screening operations and some suspects were foreign nationals or residents from neighbouring Senegal and Sierra Leone”.

PRO Sanyang also said all suspects are currently under custody while investigations continue into their respective matters.