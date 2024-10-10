7 KILLED BY ELECTROCUTION IN NIUMI

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Seven people died of electrocution yesterday at Kerr Galo village in Lower Niumi, not far from Essau.

According to official sources, the men were working on the World Bank sponsored Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project GERMP of Nawec.

“We have received reports about the tragic incident but as I speak, we have sent out a team to the scene to investigate the matter and we will get back to you with any more information,” said Buba Badjie, Communication Manager at Nawec. Badjie said the initial indication is that the deceased were not direct staff members of Nawec but were from a company contracted by Nawec or one to which work was subcontracted by a contractor.

The incident shocked people around the area who visited the site to find a sorrowful scene with dead bodies scattered around.

The Gambia police yesterday said they are investigating the matter.