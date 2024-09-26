A fearless journey

- Advertisement -





Dr Matthew Pajares-Yngson

The Gambia, located in West Africa, is recognized as one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s smallest countries, covering an area of just 11,300 square kilometers and home to fewer than three million

people. This might explain why many people are unfamiliar with it. This situation is further compounded by the fact that few have heard of Dr. Mamadou Tangara, the country’s Foreign Minister, who is currently running for the position of Secretary General of the Commonwealth. Despite being one of Africa’s most experienced and accomplished diplomats, his name often goes unnoticed.

Dr. Tangara, aged 59, does not fit the mold of the world’s top diplomats who typically garner attention from mainstream media. Unlike the polished demeanor of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the vibrant personality of UK Foreign Minister David Lammy, or the charisma and humor of former Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Dr. Tangara presents himself as a very serious individual, which is reflective of his character.

However, his virtues and qualities align perfectly with the needs of the Commonwealth to make a global impact. Two notable qualities are his strong sense of realism and his keen wit. Dr. Tangara possesses a deep understanding of the issues that hinder the growth and influence of the Commonwealth and is committed to collaborating with his team from the outset to devise effective solutions.

Throughout his career—as both Foreign Minister and Ambassador to the UN—Dr. Tangara is known for his tendency to speak less while listening and contemplating more. He consistently delivers results and focuses on finding solutions whenever challenges arise. As a team player, he values the perspectives and contributions of those around him and is open to consultation.

Known as a behind-the-scenes diplomat, Dr. Tangara employs innovative skills to address problems. During his tenure as Foreign Minister and Ambassador to the UN under the regime of exiled Gambian president Yahya Jammeh, who ruled for 22 years with an iron fist, Dr. Tangara worked tirelessly behind the scenes. He sought to rally the international community and Gambia’s development partners to exert pressure on Jammeh to end the climate of fear that permeated the nation.

In her book, “The Education of an Idealist”, former US Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, wrote: “One of the biggest surprises came when I met Mamadou Tangara, Gambia’s ambassador. Tangara reported to Gambian president Yahya Jammeh, a vindictive dictator who had been in power for more than two decades. When I dropped into Tangara’s office, he told me he had never been paid such a visit and quickly opened up. “I’m worried,” he confessed, explaining that Jammeh was growing increasingly erratic.

“Things are getting worse every day,” he said. “He is pushing away anyone who tells him the truth.” A few months later, I saw Tangara at the annual Fourth of July reception I hosted on behalf of the United States at the Central Park Zoo. After posing with him for a photo in the receiving line, I pulled him aside and whispered, “Mamadou, I’m starting to think your president is a bit crazy.” When his face darkened, I worried that I had crossed a line. “That’s not true, Ambassador,” he said, his voice rising. “My president is not a bit crazy. My president is completely crazy.” Tangara became a friend…”

In 2016, when Yahya Jammeh created a political impasse in The Gambia by refusing to relinquish power after losing the election to the current president, Adama Barrow, Dr. Tangara utilized his position as Gambia’s Ambassador to the UN to seek international support against the incumbent leader. Dr. Tangara chose to align himself with the Gambian people, which ultimately led to Jammeh dismissing him from his post.

Driven by curiosity and the good feedback we had received about Dr. Tangara, my team at the Caribbean ASEAN Council explored his work and personality over the years. Through our research, we discovered that he is a man who genuinely cares about people. He is passionate about ensuring equal opportunity for everyone, advocating for justice and fair play. Dr. Tangara embodies the spirit of diplomacy with a purpose, which makes his potential victory as Commonwealth Secretary General a win for the small islands and developing states within the Commonwealth.

As a citizen of a small nation, Dr. Tangara has no ulterior motives in his quest for the Secretary General position; his focus remains on championing the causes of small islands and developing countries within the Commonwealth. With Dr. Tangara in leadership, there is a strong belief that no one will be left behind.

He is viewed as a leader capable of significantly transforming the Commonwealth into an organization that will shape the future of the world. One of Dr. Tangara’s former classmates remarked during a visit to The Gambia, “Mamadou has long dedicated his life to empowering people across every divide. That has always been the Tangara I grew up with. Whatever he does is about uplifting people; speaking for them and providing them with the tools to empower themselves.”

Dr. Tangara is a staunch advocate for youth empowerment and women’s economic independence, often surrounding himself with young individuals and women in his endeavors. He envisions a repositioned Commonwealth that moves beyond its colonial legacy to become a source of growth, progress, and prosperity for all its member states and their citizens.

The Commonwealth would be fortunate to have Dr. Mamadou Tangara as its next Secretary General.

Source: moderndiplomacy