A response to Barrow’s comment on Gambian elites’

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

President Barrow’s recent commentary on Gambian elites reveals a disturbing and profound misunderstanding of what constitutes true elitism. Those he targets are not the elites; rather, they are voices of dissent and accountability, marginalised by a system dominated by cronyism and favoritism. The real elites; the “PHAT CATS” are the one’s benefiting from lucrative public procurement contracts for infrastructure projects, receiving government vehicles at will, and controlling prime public lands. As Gambians, we can clearly see that the workings of our economy are dictated not by the voices of the opposition but by a select few who manipulate state resources for personal gain. The term “nouveau riche” aptly describes these individuals, as they navigate the corridors of power, acquiring wealth and influence while the majority remain disenfranchised.

It is ironic that the President, in attempting to paint a picture of elite opposition, inadvertently reflects the very practices associated with elitism; exclusion, privilege, and exploitation. A true elite, as defined by the philosopher C Wright Mills, is one who holds significant power that “enables them to influence the conditions of others’ lives.” In The Gambia, this influence is wielded by those in Barrow’s inner circle, not by those who advocate for transparency and justice. His comments, rather than critique, illuminate his own complicity in the ongoing scramble for the nation’s resources, revealing a narrative of hypocrisy. Mr President, it’s time to acknowledge that populist rhetoric can no longer mask the reality of the favoritism at play; the true elite are within your ranks, not across the aisle. Mr President when next you want to talk about the elites, look no further than those nouveau RICHE that you award heavy procurement deals, those that benefit from hefty loans from our state controlled banks and those that shower you with cash to help erect mosques around the country.

- Advertisement -

A blessed good morning to you from a citizen who can decipher your playbook in real time. You are only delaying the inevitable as the cookie will crumble and accountability will be instituted for the spoils of office orchestrated under your stewardship of our country. Lest he forgot or suffers from selective amnesia, Mr President in the guise of government land allocation, you have comnandeered a property belonging to the Ministry of Justice which served as the resident for our chief Justices and made it your principal personal abode along Atlantic Road in the heart of Fajara. Sir, you have conveniently transformed yourself into the lubricant that lubricates elitism in the Gambia and therefore lack the moral authority to speak on the subject. Mr President your devisive message will not resonate with Gambians and we can see through your cold and calculated rhetoric. My Wollofs of old were fond of saying “moun nu loh tok si derr dikoh hass”. You’re the true definition of an elite generator for you have transformed many from rags to riches by empowering people due to their proximity to power. Remember that we were not born yesterday and 2016 is still fresh in our memories. Many that had marginal existence in 2016 are now your PHAT CAT poster boys. Just look around your entourage to ascertain my statement.

No need to keep up with the Jones’s because that’s identity crisis and it is just a figment of your imagination and you are allowing them to leave rent free in your head. A President is our citizen in chief and must not suffer for identity crisis or social deficit that makes him think less of himself. No Gambian is more Gambian than the next. So kill the identity conflict that perturbs your view of us and them. We are one Gambia under God. You have used the tribal card profusely and now you want to inject another form of social stratification based on economics. It will not be tolerated Mr. President. God bless our nation and her diverse peoples so that we cam march towards man’s brotherhood.