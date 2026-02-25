A rise in petty theft during Ramadan

- Advertisement -

The holy month of Ramadan is a season of reflection, restraint and renewed faith. It is a time when hearts are expected to soften, generosity to increase, and communities to draw closer in worship and compassion. It is therefore deeply troubling that this year’s Ramadan has been plagued by a disturbing rise in theft, from pickpocketing in crowded markets to stolen bicycles and break-ins targeting vehicles.

Ramadan is not merely about abstaining from food and drink; it is about disciplining the soul. Acts of theft during such a sacred period contradict the very spirit of the month. When people step out for Taraweeh prayers or visit busy markets to prepare for Iftar, they should not have to fear losing their belongings.

A climate of insecurity erodes trust and weakens the communal harmony that Ramadan is meant to strengthen. Addressing this problem requires a collective response. First, law enforcement agencies must intensify patrols in crowded areas, especially around mosques, markets and shopping centres during peak hours. Visible policing can deter opportunistic criminals. Second, community vigilance is essential.

Neighbourhood watch groups and youth volunteers can support efforts to monitor suspicious activities and report them promptly. Religious leaders also have a crucial role to play. Imams should use the pulpit to remind congregants that theft is a grave sin, and that the blessings of Ramadan cannot coexist with injustice.

At the same time, authorities and community leaders must recognise that economic hardship can drive petty crime. Expanding charitable initiatives, Zakat distribution and community support programmes may reduce desperation that sometimes leads to wrongdoing.

Ultimately, safeguarding Ramadan’s sanctity is a shared responsibility. Through firm law enforcement, moral guidance and strengthened community solidarity, we can restore safety and ensure that this sacred month remains a time of peace, not fear.