A sad and worrying situation

Dear Editor,

This week, I have been attending a workshop organised by the Office of the National Security on the security sector reform. The participants included the police, military, intelligence, immigration, and other security officers. Essentially, the workshop was about how to make the security institutions adhere to the rule of law, and democratic principles and standards in their work.

Yet on Friday, the IGP decided to deny citizens to exercise their democratic rights in holding Pura accountable. It is common knowledge that Pura has not only taken a bad decision by introducing a price floor for internet data but has also been underperforming in its functions. They have failed to protect and serve public interest as they always favor telecoms and utility companies.

In view of that, citizens and organisations such as GALA, EFSCRJ, and Team Gomsa Bopa decided to assemble in front of Pura building to show their grievances captured in a petition that they wished to submit. This action was lawful, peaceful, democratic and necessary for national development.

To our shock and disappointment, the IGP deployed armed police to forcefully disperse the gathering. We have engaged the officers on the ground to inform them that this was a peaceful demonstration which does not require a police permit. We welcomed their presence and assured them that this was a peaceful protest.

We reminded the officers that we do not need a police permit for a peaceful assembly where we were not engaged in a procession or using a loudspeaker. But the officers will have none of it as they insisted that everyone disperses. They became totally uncooperative and forcefully arrested several individuals including Lamin Sey, Killa Ace, Yusef Taylor and others.

What really is the objective of the police? To protect Pura and shield it from accountability or to protect the rights of citizens to exercise their rights? What the police did tantamount to undermining accountability of public institutions which is inimical to security sector reform principles, standards and objectives. By preventing Pura from being held accountable, the police have severely undermined the principles of democratic governance and the Constitution.

The police cannot insist that every gathering should require a permit. The Public Order Act never said that. The law provides that the only kind of public assembly that requires a permit is one that involves a procession or the use of loudspeaker. Lot of naming, marriage or funeral ceremonies, Gamo, and other social events take place for which no permit is required.

The IGP must review his position and role. Law enforcement should not undermine human rights and democracy and good governance. The IGP should realize that he needs to step out when citizens hold government institutions accountable through protests. Rather the IGP should deploy his officers to maintain law and order, and not interfere.

We are citizens like President Adama Barrow and the IGP Seedy Muctarr Touray himself. As they do not wish to burn down the Gambia so also we the citizens do not want to burn down the Gambia! We all uphold the best interest of the Gambia through our various positions and roles which do not necessarily conflict.

I call for the immediate and unconditional release of the arrested individuals and urge the Gambia Police Force to uphold the law impartially, consistently and sincerely.

For The Gambia, Our Homeland.

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh