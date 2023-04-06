Abdou Conteh is new judicial secretary

By Bruce Asemota

President Adama Barrow has, on the recommendations of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed Mr Abdou Conteh as the new Judicial Secretary.

A statement from the judiciary yesterday said Conteh’s appointment took effect on April 3rd. He replaces Justice Aisatou Jallow-Sey, who is now a High Court judge.

Until his appointment, Abdou Conteh was the Sheriff of The Gambia- a post he held from 2019 to 2023. He also served as

court clerk, registrar of court and chief registrar at the Supreme Court of The Gambia.

Conteh holds an LLB from the University of The Gambia (2014) and a Barrister at Law (BL) from The Gambia Law School in 2016.

“His wealth of experience and institutional memory of the Judiciary is expected to add value to our work as we move to sustain gains made thus far in the justice sector. As judicial secretary, Conteh is expected to carry out the administrative work and offer technical advice to the chief justice in the day-to day running of the courts. He will be assisted by a team of administrative staff.