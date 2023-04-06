Aisha Fatty’s lawyers vow to vigorously defend case

By Bruce Asemota

Lamin S Camara, the legal counsel for Gambian socialite Aisha Fatty has told the High Court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh that the defence team were ready to vigorously defend the civil suit involving millions of dalasis filed against his client by Senegalese business tycoon Abdoulaye Thiam.

When the case came up, the court observed that the plaintiff, Abdoulaye Thiam was absent but Aisha Fatty, the first defendant was present, whilst the second defendant, the Inspector General of Police too was absent.

Thiam was represented by a legal team comprising Lamin A Ceasay, Kebba Sanyang, L Bojang and I.Jobe whilst Lawyer Lamin S Camara and one F Jallow represented Aisha Fatty. The IGP was not represented.

The 1st defendant, Aisha Fatty and the second defendant, the IGP are still within the statutory time period of 30 days to file their defence. The case was adjourned to the 22nd June between 12 noon to 1:30pm for commencement of the plaintiff’s pre-trial conference, when the plaintiff is expected to appear in court and make available all the documents he intends to use to prosecute his case against the defendants. This process will continue on the 5th July too, from 11am to 12:30pm.

The court further declared that on the 6 July, 2023 from 11.pm to 12.30pm, Aisha Fatty, the first defendant would commence her pretrial conference whereby she too would make available all documents she intends to use to defend her case, and that process would equally continue to the next day, 12 July, from 11am to 12:30pm.

The court set 19 July for the IGP, the second defendant to commence his pretrial conference from 11am to 12:30pm.

This would be followed by the trial proper on the 24 July, 2023, to be continued on the 25 July.

Meanwhile, justice Jaiteh ordered that the hearing notice and a copy of the schedule dates be served on the IGP.