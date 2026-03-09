Access Bank provides D269 million purse to boost local poultry production

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Access Bank has formally committed D269 million in financing to G-Farm and Sabiji Farm, two of the nation’s leading poultry producers.

The investment, announced at a signing ceremony at the bank’s head office, is designed to expand domestic chicken production and challenge the country’s longstanding dependence on foreign imports.

Commercial banking head Lamin Ceesay said Access Bank’s objective is to become a recognised leader in supporting Gambian agriculture. The decision to fund G-Farm and Sabiji Farm, he noted, was a result of the confidence built over time, as both businesses had demonstrated the credibility, professionalism, and vision necessary for such a long term investment.

Access Bank’s Board Chairman Dominic Mendy framed the agreement as a “defining milestone” for both the bank and the nation’s economy. He emphasised that the financing was driven by “a deep sense of responsibility” to national development. Mr Mendy identified the poultry sector as “having tremendous potential” to create jobs, reduce the national import bill, and stimulate vital economic activity in rural communities, calling the partnership “a powerful collaboration” between the private sector, government, and dedicated entrepreneurs.

Access Bank Managing Director Stephen Abban said agriculture has long been considered “a no-go area” for most financial institutions due to perceived risks. He declared that his bank has broken that ceiling.

He explained that the bank’s mission was to offer “more than banking” by creatively adding value to the economy and supporting local industries. This, he said, was just the pilot phase, with plans to extend financing to more farmers.

Lamin Sayang, the general manager of G-Farms, described the financing as “history in the making” and thanked Access Bank for the confidence it reposed in them.

Sanyang said access to finance has always been the primary obstacle for local poultry farmers. He said local producers are not rivals but partners, united against their main competitor, imported poultry.

Kemo Cham, CEO of Sabiji Farms, also shared his personal journey, recounting how he started his business in Sukuta with just 250 birds which has increased to 40,000 birds.

Cham stated that with new financing facilities available, local farmers would soon be able to serve the entire country and end the reliance on imports. He praised Access Bank as a “reliable” partner committed to the growth of Gambian entrepreneurs.

Director General of the Department of Agriculture, Musa Huma, said the initiative directly aligns with the government’s mandate to provide safe and healthy food for all Gambians.

He affirmed that any entity contributing to a national goal like food self-sufficiency is “a vital” partner and that is why government endorsed the collaboration between the bank and the farms.