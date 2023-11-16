Access Bank wins suit against ex-employee

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Access Bank (Gambia) Limited has won a suit against one Alhagie Y Faal, its former employee whose case was dismissed by the High Court in Banjul presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh yesterday.

Alhagie Y Faal in his writ of summons was claiming the sum of one million dalasi as damages for unlawful termination of employment, the sum of two million dalasi for Access Premium Plus he allegedly created and used by Access Bank as a product without paying for it, the sum of one million and five hundred thousand dalasi for the continuous use of his name and profile in the Access Bank Western Union Agent Portal, five hundred thousand dalasi for being loss of earnings from 2009 to 2012 as senior manager, vehicle with registration number BJL 0133H Hyundai 2011×35 model being the official car given to him as a benefit in kind whilst acting as a manager or its cost which is D900.000.00.

Alhagie Y Faal’s case was that he was an employee and his services were unlawfully terminated and insisted that his termination was because he blew the whistle on fraudulent activities at the bank.

Access Bank (Gambia) Limited on their part denied Alhagie Y Faal’s claims and insisted that he was lawfully terminated in accordance with the terms of his employment and thus placed reliance on the Staff Handbook.

The trial judge in handing down judgment disclosed that upon a careful perusal of the documents tendered before the court by the parties, it is clear that Alhagie Y Faal’s contract was lawfully terminated by Access Bank (Gambia) Limited.

Justice Jaiteh further disclosed that Alhagie Y Faal was paid a monthly salary in lieu of the notice and he never rejected the payment.

The judge contended that Mr Faal claims of D2,000.000.00 for Access Bank Premier Plus is without any legal basis as there is no prove that he is entitled to this amount.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh declared that from the totality of the evidence placed before the court, Alhagie Y.Faal is not entitled to the award of any reliefs against Access Bank (Gambia) Ltd and therefore the claims are unmeritorious and was dismissed in its entirety.