Accident survivor needs $20K for overseas plastic surgery

Alkali Sabally, a 38-year-old resident of Paradise Estates who was involved in a car accident that claimed the lives of eight people, is in dire need of assistance to undergo overseas surgery in Delhi, India. The whole package for the surgery, ticket, accommodation, and food will cost $20,000.

According to the medical report prepared by Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Mr. Sabally was involved in a 24-passenger vehicle-versus-truck accident in which eight people died on the spot. “He sustained bilateral traumatic laminectomy of C6 with cord compression. There was loss of sensory and motor function from T4 (nipple line), along with loss of bowel and bladder control. Laminectomy and fixation (C5-C7) were done,” the hospital said.

The medical report further highlighted that the patient is lying in bed but not in any obvious distress, but he has multiple bed sores in the gluteal region. The bedsores are clean and without discharges, and because of that, he requested further overseas treatment, and the hospital has recommended a plastic surgery review of the bedsore for further management.

Sabally’s family is soliciting support from the government and non-governmental institutions for him to undergo overseas surgery.

“As a businessman, my family was relying on me for their feeding; thus, I need urgent support to be able to undergo surgery so that I can regain my health. It has been a very difficult months for me,” Alkali Sabally said.

Those interested in assisting him can contact him on these numbers: Alkali Sabally (7003872) or his sister (2302391).