Adviser says Barrow had no hand in rejection of diaspora voting bill

By Omar Bah

The recent rejection by the National Assembly of a clause in the election bill granting voting rights to Gambians in the diaspora has sparked widespread criticism.

The rejection, supported by 25 lawmakers primarily from Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP) and its allies, has been labelled a betrayal by many Gambians abroad. Some politicians and activists alleged that the Barrow administration deliberately sidelined diaspora voting due to fears of losing political support.

But reacting to these criticisms in a Standard exclusive yesterday, Special Political Adviser Saihou Mballow said President Adama Barrow had no role in the decision.

Mr Mballow said the president is aware of the frustration of Gambians abroad over the rejection but denied suggestions that it is a ploy of the government

“I can assure Gambians in the diaspora that President Barrow strongly supports the right of all Gambians to vote and be voted for, including them. So, I see no reason why the NPP should be against diaspora voting,” he said.

Asked to explain the rationale behind NPP members voting against the bill, Mr Mballow said NPP NAMs have voted against bills sponsored by the government before, and the president has never attempted to interfere because the National Assembly is independent.

“I believe our NAMs voted against the clause based on the lacuna in the constitution,” he said.

Mballow said he had the opportunity to speak to most of the NPP NAMs after the decision and they all assured him that they are committed to diaspora voting if the lacuna in the law is sorted out and the bill provides clear mechanisms and logistics on how it is going to be implemented.

He expressed his optimism that the bill could still come back and be passed if all the requirements are met.

Mr Mballow thumbed down suggestions that NPP is scared registering Gambians abroad will make it lose power in 2026.

“The suggestions by some politicians and activists that allowing the diaspora to vote could threaten Barrow’s presidency is inaccurate. If the diaspora is allowed to vote, the majority of them will vote for President Barrow,” he asserted.