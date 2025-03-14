Government awards 180 tractors contract to GACH, Yonna

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The government has awarded a contract to GACH and Yonna Group for the purchase of tractors for Gambian farmers, Vice President Muhammad Jallow revealed.

He said a total of 180 tractors are to be procured by the two entities in separate lots.

During the last State of the Nation Address, President Barrow promised to distribute 180 tractors to farmers before the start of the 2024 rainy season.

But the promise remained unfulfilled prompting Latrikunda Sabiji lawmaker Yahya Sanyang to ask the vice president for an explanation.

VP Jallow said there was a delay in the implementation because there was a delay in the procurement process after it was launched, withdrawn and relaunched.

He explained: “The implementation of this project is on as the procurement process is in high gear. Advertisement was done and two contractors were awarded, namely, Yonna Group and GACH.”

According to him, Yonna has already placed an order and the goods are expected to arrive in Banjul by June while GACH officials have also travelled to China on the same mission.

Asked to state the reason for the delay, VP Jallow alluded to “some issues” but did not elaborate.