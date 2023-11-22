Africell, Qcell ordered to provide witness’s phone data in alleged police killer’s case

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul has ordered the two GSM service providers, Africell and Qcell, to produce the mobile phone data log of Mama Jabbi to the court.

Justice Jaiteh made this order yesterday during the hearing of the criminal trial involving the state against Ousainou Bojang and Amie Bojang.

It could be recalled that defence lawyer Lamin J.Darbo had sought an order for Africell and Qcell to produce the mobile phone data log of Mama Jabbi, the 3rd prosecution witness in the trial of the alleged police killer.

The court granted the request and ordered that Africell and Qcell appear in person and in court on 28 November, 2023 and produce the call log from the 1s August to the 21s November, 2023.

Meanwhile, Mama Jabbi is still being cross-examined by defence lawyer Lamin J. Darbo.