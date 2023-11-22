AG expresses interest in settling AKI case out of court

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice has expressed interest in settling the AKI case out of court.

The Director of Civil and International litigation Lawyer Binga D, yesterday informed the court that it is the intention of the state to have the AKI case amicably settled out of court and will be reaching out to the plaintiff’s lawyers in negotiating a settlement.

Lawyer Binga D sought for an adjournment to the 15t December to report to the court on the matter.

The plaintiffs’ lead counsel, Yassin Senghore too confirmed that the state has approached them in a bid to have the case settled out of court.

The presiding judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh also further urged the parties to amicably settle the matter out of court.