Africell signs Awa Gambia brand ambassador

By Lamin Cham

Leading GSM company Africell on Monday signed talented young Gambian singer, Awa Gambia as brand ambassador.

The young lady captured the attention and affection of Gambians in 2013 when she finished among the top in the famous Senegalese TV singing competition Sen petit Galle- All Star Competition. Since then, young Awa has blossomed to be the most recognised voice and face in Gambian music industry.

Introducing the artists as Africell’s latest brand ambassador Waka Jagne, PR and Events Manager of the company, hailed Awa as a rising inspiration whose brilliance and hard work is a pride for all. Mr Jagne said Africell is proud to be associated with the young star and looks ahead to a strong working relationship with her.

“You can now count on our support and collaboration under this agreement which has made us as one family. Africell has been working with Gambian artists for a very long time now and contributed to the development of Gambian arts and we hope to work with you too to achieve our common goals in the development of Gambian arts,” Mr Jagne, himself a seasoned showbiz icon, assured Awa.

The young singer thanked Africell for the recognition and assured the company of her readiness to work with them. She made an inspiring plea for talented Gambians to take interest in music and hoped that she would be an inspiration to many. The signing ceremony was attended by her manager Ali Wally. The memorable ceremony signed off with a vocal rendition of Awa’s famous tune Meuno Ci Mane Dara.