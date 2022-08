- Advertisement -

Red Scorpions Football Club are the domestic women’s first division league champions. The Jeshwang-based outfit defeated City Girls 1-0 yesterday to be mathematically certain of finishing as the top ranked side in the division.

On the other hand, PSV Wellingara Football Club secured promotion back to the domestic men’s first division league. With just three matches before the end of the season, PSV Wellingara has an unassailable 10-point lead in the league.