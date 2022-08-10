29.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
type here...
Sports

MoYS laud Gambia’s ascendency to Wafu presidency

0
- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has congratulated Gambia Football Federation (GFF) president Lamin Kaba Bajo on his election as the President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A.

In a statement, the Ministry said it is of the conviction that Mr. Bajo’s election to head the sub-regional body will not just usher progress in the region, but will be beneficial to The Gambia’s football development.

Mr Bajo took over the 9 – nation Wafu Zone- A presidency at the recent Wafu congress in Arusha, Tanzania.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGFF MEMBERS CALLED TO SUBMIT NAMES OF CONGRESS DELEGATES BY MONDAY
Next articleRed Scorpions are women’s league champions
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

Red Scorpions are women’s league champions

Red Scorpions Football Club are the domestic women's first division league champions. The Jeshwang-based outfit defeated City Girls 1-0 yesterday to be mathematically certain...

GFF MEMBERS CALLED TO SUBMIT NAMES OF CONGRESS DELEGATES BY MONDAY

Choose your group, or your group will choose you

The president has no authority to decide his own salary

AUDITORS QUERY BANJUL ROADS CONTRACT

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions