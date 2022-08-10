MoYS laud Gambia’s ascendency to Wafu presidency

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has congratulated Gambia Football Federation (GFF) president Lamin Kaba Bajo on his election as the President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A.

In a statement, the Ministry said it is of the conviction that Mr. Bajo’s election to head the sub-regional body will not just usher progress in the region, but will be beneficial to The Gambia’s football development.

Mr Bajo took over the 9 – nation Wafu Zone- A presidency at the recent Wafu congress in Arusha, Tanzania.