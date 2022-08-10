GFF MEMBERS CALLED TO SUBMIT NAMES OF CONGRESS DELEGATES BY MONDAY

- Advertisement -

The Electoral Committee of the Gambia Football Federation GFF has called on all members of the federation to submit the names of their delegates to the August 27 elective congress. According to a correspondence sent to all members seen by The Standard, the delegates should include those who are authorized to vote for each member for the purpose of voting and accreditation.

The electoral committee advised that football clubs in the men’s’ first and second division are to send 2 delegates only one of whom has a vote whereas, the allied associations should send 3 delegates each with a vote and the regional associations four delegates.

“Names all delegates with voting rights must be signed by the president or secretary general of the Member club or association or persons authorized by them. All names should be enclosed in sealed envelopes and addressed to the chairman of the electoral committee not later than closing time on Monday August 15,” the correspondence to the members stated.

According to the electoral chairman Saikou Jarjue, the voter roll in the GFF election is 77 and all are expected vote on the day of the elective congress.