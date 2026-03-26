AFRICELL TO TAKE 300 FANS TO GAMBIA, SENEGAL MATCH 

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Telecoms giant Africell has announced it will sponsor 300 Gambian fans to Senegal for the international friendly game between The Teranga Lions and The Gallant Scorpions on Tuesday, March 31.

The package will include free return transportation in 5 buses, lunch and match tickets for each fan.

According to the company, the fleet of buses transporting the fans will have police and other security escorts who will work with their Senegalese counterparts to ensure a smooth and hassle free travel.

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Africell also revealed that the process of selecting fans has started through a draw among subscribers who call or send text messages to 221 at the cost of D25 per call.

”The process has started and there will be a draw each day until departure time and all lucky subscribers would be called to be informed,” said Musa Sise, a senior official of Africell.

He explained that the package is a one day trip and arrangements have been made with the Gambia Ferry Services to provide a vessel to ferry the returning fans across, no matter how late in the night on Tuesday.