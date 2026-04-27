GAMBIA, ECOWAS SIGN AGREEMENT ON REGIONAL WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP

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Ahead of the Ecowas wrestling championship to be hosted in The Gambia, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, on Thursday signed an agreement with the regional bloc in preparation for the event.

The championship is scheduled to take place from 15th to 17th May 2026.

The Gambian officials at the signing ceremony included Abass Bah, Mahmoud Lamin Jawla representing the Ministry and the National Sports Council while Matarr Saine represented The Gambia Wrestling Association.

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Officials said the partnership highlights a shared commitment between Ecowas and The Gambia to promote wrestling across the region, empower young athletes, and strengthen cultural exchange among member states.