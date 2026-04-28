Sahel leaders demand unified action on security crisis

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By Olimatou Coker

Sahel leaders convened a high-level workshop in Banjul last week, issuing a stark warning that without immediate, coordinated action, insecurity in The Sahel will engulf West Africa’s coastal states.

The two-day forum hosted at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo brought together regional and international stakeholders to confront the escalating threat of terrorism, violent extremism, and political instability. It was organised under the theme, “Bridging Good Governance, Regional Cooperation, and Multilateral Responses.”

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The workshop was organised by the African Union Mission for Mali and the Sahel, in collaboration with the EU Special Representative for the Sahel, Swiss Special Envoy for the Sahel, Danish Special Envoy for the Sahel, Germany’s Special Envoy for the Sahel, the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and International IDEA.

The forum was held against a backdrop of persistent, multidimensional crises. West Africa and the Sahel continue to face the escalation of terrorism and violent extremism, complex political transitions, and increasing risks of spillover into coastal states. Leaders said these interconnected dynamics are actively undermining regional stability and demand coordinated, integrated, and sustainable responses.

Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the Ecowas Commission, delivered the bluntest assessment: “Unless we work together to address the insecurity in The Sahel, we will soon be talking about insecurity in the coastal countries. This is because the ramifications and the spillover effect cannot be controlled, and this is why we at Ecowas, despite some of the challenges, are not relenting in ensuring that our people, the people of West Africa, are protected and they continue to enjoy the gains of regional integration.”

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In his welcoming remarks, Dr Mamadou Tangara, African Union Head of Mission in The Sahel, said the region must urgently strengthen collaboration to address security threats and promote sustainable peace.

“This workshop is the first major event that Misahel is organising since my appointment. It focuses on bridging divides between institutions, between nations, between security and governance, between regional and international actors, and it is no coincidence that we have this gathering of experts here in Banjul,” Tangara said. “It reflects a deliberate vision that lasting peace in The Sahel and West Africa will only be possible when we work to close the gaps that have long, too long separated us — gaps in coordination, gaps in trust, and gaps between the ambition of our frameworks and the realities experienced by our people.”

HE Bakaray Yaou, Niger’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed that unified regional strategies are non-negotiable in confronting cross-border threats.

HE Ambassador Souef El-Amine, Chief of Staff of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, reiterated the African Union’s commitment to multilateral solutions.

Ambassador João Cravinho, the European Union Special Representative for The Sahel, said the EU will continue to support security sector reforms and governance initiatives, but warned against shallow responses.

“What we are witnessing is not only a security crisis. It is also a crisis of governance, of resilience and of confidence in state institutions,” Cravinho said. “This is where responses that focus solely on short-term security measures are insufficient. The Concept Note rightly underlines that reactive approaches must give way to proactive, integrated strategies that address root causes and build long-term stability.”

During the session, members analysed the geopolitics surrounding natural resources and critical minerals in the Sahel and West Africa and their direct impact on regional security and stability.

The session explored key enduring trends and emerging risks shaping the security landscape in The Sahel and West Africa, along with their interconnections.

The high-level engagement is expected to produce actionable recommendations to enhance coordination among regional and international actors in addressing the complex challenges facing the Sahel and West Africa.