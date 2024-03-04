Africmed offers training and scholarships for medical staff, students

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

As part of its social corporate responsibilities, Africmed International Hospitals in collaboration with its partners regularly provides training for medical personnel from both Gambia and abroad.

The trainings mostly cover laboratory, nursing and pharmacy work as well as general training of junior doctors. The trainees are mostly personnel and staff of various public and private institutions and medical students on attachment at the clinic. “It works like this; people apply expressing interest to take part in our training or be placed on internship at our clinic to have a chance to be part of the training. So, we accept applications as much as we can handle and of course including our own staff for the trainings,” said Dr Omar Jagne, CEO.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Africmed also runs a scholarship package under which deserving students are offered opportunity to pursue medical courses at various institutions. “This initiative fits in our desire to encourage and develop all cadre of the medical field in the country,” Dr Jagne said.

Africmed International Hospitals Ltd located at Brusubi Turntable is a leading health care provider in the Gambia and home to many renowned services and programs. It was established in March 2007 and alongside its Brusubi Hospital, it also operates a polyclinic along Kairaba Avenue called Namaste India Foundation Hospitals (NIF).