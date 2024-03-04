Guinean docked for smuggling persons into Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A Guinean, Mamudou Jallow on Thursday appeared before Magistrate M F Fofana in Farafenni charged with two counts of aiding persons to enter Gambia without due process.

According to the prosecutors led by Spt Bakary Njie, the accused Jallow on 13 February this year in Farafenni and diverse places, smuggled in several persons into the Gambia without following due Immigration entry processes.

On count two, Jallow is accused of failing to regularise his immigration status.

When the charge was read to him in his native Fula, Jallow pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors objected to any bail for the accused fearing he could jump bail but the trial magistrate overruled and granted bail in the sum of D100,000 with two Gambian sureties.

The case is adjourned to 6 March for hearing.