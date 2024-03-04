EFSTH tells road clearing task force to spare container full of unidentified dead bodies   

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The operations manager at the main referral Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Adama Mbye, has told members of the taskforce clearing public roads that they don’t have space in the hospital to put unidentified dead bodies in a container outside the mortuary. The task force has visited the container with the aim of removing it from its position judged to be obstructing the road.

Mbye said the container is the only place unknown dead bodies are placed and they are struggling to find a place for them.

“It will be difficult to remove this container. We can’t do anything about it because we don’t even have space to put them inside the hospital. To be honest with you, we are really struggling at the moment. We have these dead bodies and we don’t know where to put them.

This is the only place where we can put them for now,” Mbye told the taskforce.

He suggested that the clearing team may take away the container if they have space to safely keep the unknown dead bodies.

In May last year, 60 unidentified bodies from the EFSTH were reportedly buried in Tubakuta, Kombo East. It is not known how many are currently in the said container.