Airport cocaine case suspects take plea

By Bruce Asemota

Nine suspects arrested at the Banjul International Airport for alleged dealing in drugs were arraigned before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of High Court in Banjul yesterday.

They are Vilmar Cabral Roel, Ana Patricia Dos Santoa Furtodo, Simara Nadiya Martins, Miram Maria Mendes, Seedy Ceesay, Lamin Ceesay, Yaya.K.Jatta, Modou Bojang and Muhammed Jallow. All denied charges of conspiracy to commit felony and dealing in prohibited drugs.

Meanwhile, four of them, Vilmar Cabral Roel, Ana Patricia Dos Santos Furtodo, Simara Nadiya Martins and Miram Maria Mendes who were indicted on a single count of aggravated drug trafficking, denied the charge levelled against them.

The four were alleged to have been found at the Banjul International Airport in possession of 33kg, 660 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The judge disclosed that their alleged offense is not bailable but the remaining suspects are charged with offences that are bailable in line with section 99 of the Criminal Procedure Code. He accordingly granted bail to Seedy Ceesay, Lamin Ceesay, Yaya K Jatta and Modou Bojang in the sum of D600.000, whilst Muhammed Jallow was granted bail in the sum of D300.000.

The judge also ordered that the suspects shall attend the court hearing and on time up to the date of judgment.

The four Portuguese nationals were remanded at Mile 2.