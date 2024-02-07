Aisha Fatty case resumes today

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The civil suit involving socialite Aisha Fatty and his jilted lover businessman Abdoulaye Thiam resumes before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh at the High Court in Banjul today.

At the commencement of the hearing, the first witness for the plaintiff, Amadou Muctarr Jallow, the forex bureau operator, in his affidavit disclosed that he paid 150,000 euros from his bureau to Ms Fatty on the instruction of Thiam.

- Advertisement -

He further disclosed that he paid D20 million to Aisha in two installments of D11 million and D9 million.

He said Mr Thiam asked him to pay Aisha without asking her for her ID card or receipt which he had been demanding whenever she went to receive money from the bureau.

He said Aisha signed the receipts for the euro payments made to her but did not sign receipts for the D20 million after she complained to Mr Thiam who instructed him not to demand signing of the receipts.

- Advertisement -

Jallow said his workers helped him to confirm the amounts and helped to carry the bags of the monies into Aisha’s vehicle.

Responding to questions from the defence counsel, the witness said he did not know what the monies paid to Aisha were meant for and did not know the nature of their relationship.

The second witness, Abdul Qudus Jallow, told the court that he helped Amadou Muctarr Jallow load monies into Aisha’s vehicle.

He said he could not remember the exact date but noted it was in the afternoon.

A third witness, Yankuba Jallow, a worker at the forex bureau, also adopted his sworn statement as his evidence-in-chief.

The fourth witness, Momodou Mulie Bah, an IT officer and a commissioner for oaths and affidavits, is expected to be cross-examined by Ms Fatty’s lawyer today.