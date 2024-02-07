Bissau-Guinean gets 15 years for rape

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

One Sohna Ceesay, a Bissau-Guinean man, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by Magistrate Fatou Darboe of Brikama for raping a 16-year-old girl in Gunjur, Kombi South.

Ceesay was also ordered to pay a D50,000 compensation to the victim for the trauma she endured, in default to serve another two years in prison.

When confronted with the charge at the beginning of the trial, Ceesay pleaded guilty and the court ordered the police prosecutor to read the brief facts of the case.

PC 4906 Bangura told the court that on the evening of 14 January this year, the young girl was sent by her mother to a shop when Ceesay took her into a building under construction nearby where he undressed and the stripped off her dress.

“He had forceful sexual intercourse with her by penetrating her. After his satisfaction, he released her. When the victim returned home, her mother saw her unhappy face and appearance and questioned her and she narrated everything to her mother,” he said.

Prosecutor Bangura further disclosed that the mother took the young girl to Gunjur Police Station where she lodged a complaint against the accused. The victim was then taken to Gunjur Health Centre for medical check up where she was examined and later discharged.

The prosecutor said the police arrested the accused that night and he confessed committing the crime. According to him, both the cautionary and voluntary statements were obtained by the accused in the presence of an independent witness.

The statements together with four photos including the medical certificate were tendered and admitted as exhibits.

In his plea of mitigation, Mr Ceesay told the magistrate: “I am not a Gambian, I came from Guinea Bissau, and I lost both my father and my mother. I am the one taking care of my younger siblings in Guinea Bissau. I came to The Gambia not long ago and I am working as a labourer.”

Magistrate Darboe then pronounced the sentence.