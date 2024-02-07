LG Service Commission chair explains resignation

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The chairman of the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), who recently tendered his resignation, has denied claims that his decision to quit was triggered by the executive’s interference in the work of the commission and an unwillingness to implement recommendations.

Momodou ‘Jidda’ Jallow, who confirmed his resignation to The Standard yesterday, categorically stated that his decision to quit was based on personal reasons.

- Advertisement -

“I can confirm to you that I resigned based on personal grounds,” he said.

Asked whether his decision was not influenced by the flux and chequered governance issues besetting local government administration in the country, Mr Jallow retorted: “No. The Local Government Service Commission is totally independent, and we were never under the remote control of anybody. I just decided to resign on personal grounds. There are no internal issues whatsoever, and I do not have any problem with anybody there.”