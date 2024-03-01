29.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, March 1, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Alasan Senghore quits as Red Cross SG to take up new assignment

717
- Advertisement -
image 2

By Aminata Kuyateh

The secretary general of The Gambia Red Cross Society, Alasan Senghore, has left the national society to take up a new role at an international organisation.

Senghore, who has a wealth of experience working for the UN-backed humanitarian organisation, bid farewell to his Red Cross colleagues as outgoing secretary general at a grand ceremony held at the GRCS headquarters in Kanifing Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

He is widely hailed for demonstrating a long history of working in the philanthropy industry. He’s described by colleagues as “a skilled negotiator, a humanitarian and people manager who transformed The Gambia Red Cross into a well-functioning national society that is respected as one of the leading humanitarian entities in The Gambia”.

Previous article
Bakau man urges gov’t to remove $20 airport fee as it’s killing tourism
Next article
MoFA says diplomats in Cuba can’t continue to represent Gambia
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions