Alasan Senghore quits as Red Cross SG to take up new assignment

By Aminata Kuyateh

The secretary general of The Gambia Red Cross Society, Alasan Senghore, has left the national society to take up a new role at an international organisation.

Senghore, who has a wealth of experience working for the UN-backed humanitarian organisation, bid farewell to his Red Cross colleagues as outgoing secretary general at a grand ceremony held at the GRCS headquarters in Kanifing Wednesday.

He is widely hailed for demonstrating a long history of working in the philanthropy industry. He’s described by colleagues as “a skilled negotiator, a humanitarian and people manager who transformed The Gambia Red Cross into a well-functioning national society that is respected as one of the leading humanitarian entities in The Gambia”.