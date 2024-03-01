Bakau man urges gov’t to remove $20 airport fee as it’s killing tourism

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Alhagie Abdoulie Jallow, a native of Bakau Wasulu Kunda, has urged the government to remove the 20 dollar airport security fee and instead add it to air tickets.

Jallow said the policy is killing tourism in the country.

Narrating a recent incident, Mr. Jallow said his four grandchildren came to the country but they were charged at the airport even though they are apparently minors.

“This issue of the security fee is killing our country’s tourism because tourists are no longer coming and the tourist market is all empty. Government should do something and remove the fee so we can have more tourists coming to The Gambia,” he added.

He explained that directors, ministers and dignitaries are traveling in and out of the country without paying any security fee which is not fair.

“My grandchildren are all infants and they were charged D4000 for all four of them. That means to and from is D8000, which is really unfair to me and my family,” Mr Jallow added.

According to him, the president was once interviewed by the late Malik Jones and he promised to rectify it but still nothing has been done.