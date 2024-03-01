Bansang Swiss Project delivers D960.000 worth of materials to 6 schools

- Advertisement -

The Bansang Swiss Project on Friday completed distribution of 120 tables and 240 chairs with a total estimated worth of D960.000 computers, educational materials and more to six schools in the Bansang area.

The Bansang Swiss project secured the donation of furniture from a highly regarded financial institution of the Vaud region of Switzerland, who was keen to contribute to the wellbeing of Gambian students.

Further donations included 7 SSD computers with screens; about 200 English teaching books from kindergarten to senior secondary level, including digital coursebooks, all presented in a workshop on-site; as well as high quality items of clothing for the sports teams. The handover ceremonies were held in each of the partner schools, namely Bansang Upper Basic School, Bansang Senior Secondary School, Dobangkunda Lower Basic School, Bansang Lower Basic School, Njoren Basic Cycle School, Daru Lower Basic School. Discussing the distribution, Nicola Ambrosi de Magistris Verzier, Treasurer of the association said: “We are thrilled to once again be able to work with our partners in Switzerland and The Gambia to deliver high value materials to support the students of the Bansang region. Philanthropy makes little sense without a plan, so we thank again our local coordinator Mr. Yahya Faal and the schools for their close collaboration in establishing their needs and for allowing us to deliver support for the youths, in turn, to the best of our abilities. Our longterm partnership grows stronger and will continue to do so.

- Advertisement -

The Bansang Swiss Project is a family run non-profit association whose goal is to support the education of youths in the Region of Bansang.

The organisation is committed to supporting local initiatives geared towards empowering the next generation through education.

Discussing education in The Gambia, Caroline (Briggs) Ambrosi de Magistris Verzier – Founder of the association, said: “As a fellow Gambian, I take pride in the high standard of education delivered in our country, shaping the leaders of tomorrow. Bringing our contribution to foster the best conditions possible for the development of students is the heart of our mission. I would like to thank the Honorable Minister of Education, Mrs Claudiana Cole for making all this possible by facilitating our travels to the region with the tight collaboration of the Regional Director Mr. Joof, the Regional Cluster Coordinator Mr. Bah. Last but not least our Local Coordinator Mr. Yahya Faal.”.

- Advertisement -

Praising the initiative, the Honourable Minister of Education, Claudiana Cole, said: “The Gambia can take pride in its strong curriculum and education standards. The support in terms of school furniture, supplementary teaching and learning books, digital course books, IT equipment and accessories, as well as some Sports Polo T-shirts provided by The Bansang Swiss Project will help us further in offering a bright future for the youths of the region. The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education thanks The Bansang Swiss Project for the continued support it is rendering to schools in and around Bansang”.