Gambia News

Alhagie Bora’s whereabouts unknown after police revoked bail

By Olimatou Coker

According to Kerr Fatou online media platform, its famous comedian Alhagie Bora Sisawo has been taken away from the Kairaba police station to a so-far unknown location.

Bora, who was on police bail following his initial arrest and questioning over comments he made on his programme,  was called by police to the station and informed that his bail has been revoked and his phone taken  away.

Kerr Fatou reported that a senior police officer confirmed that the comedian was no longer at the station and that those interested in his whereabouts should contact the Office of the IGP.

The Standard contacted the acting PRO of the police, ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, who said he was still looking for information about the comedian’s whereabouts and would make it available when he gets it. Until press time last night, the PRO did not give any more updates.

