Alieu Fadera joins Genk

Gambia international Alieu Fadera has joined Belgian giants KRC Genk on a four-year deal. The 21-year-old makes the switch from Zulte-Waregem.

“Alieu is a promising player who fits our philosophy perfectly. We are convinced that he can take the next step in his professional football career at KRC Genk,” his new club’s Head of Football Dimitri de Condé said.

Fadera joined Genk from Zulte Waregam who have been relegated following a poor season. Despite that, the former Real de Banjul protege was one of the few bright spots for Zulte, scoring seven goals and making as many assists in 33 matches.

He first moved to Belgium from Slovakia’s Fortuna Liga where he had shown great examples of his abilities and at Zulte too. With an improved performance, he managed to put himself in the spotlight with various teams at home and abroad and eventually Cegeka Arena became his next destination.

“Since my first day in Belgium I have been a fan of Racing Genk and the beautiful football they bring to the table every week. I’ve seen a lot of their matches on TV and can’t wait to be part of the team myself. Through my former teammates I have heard a lot of positive things about the values ??and standards of the club. The choice was therefore quickly made,” Fadera remarked.

The young winger is best known for his enormous dribbling abilities, and technical skills where he plays on both the left and right flanks.

“This is the ideal step for both parties. With his speed, technical qualities and enormous running ability, he fits perfectly in our offensive and dynamic game. Alieu can take the next step in his promising career at KRC Genk,”Condé added.

Alieu is expected back at the club from the week of July 3.

GFF media